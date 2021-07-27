Chargers place Justin Jackson on COVID-19 list, John Hurst on PUP

Getty Images

The Chargers placed running back Justin Jackson on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Jackson appeared in nine games last season, rushing for 270 yards on 59 carries and catching 19 passes for 173 yards and no touchdowns.

The Chargers made him a seventh-round choice in 2018.

The team placed receiver John Hurst on the active/physically unable to perform list. Hurst can’t practice until he passes a physical.

Hurst, 24, originally joined the Chargers’ practice squad in Week 17 and signed a futures contract the following week.