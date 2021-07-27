Chargers sign first-round pick Rashawn Slater

USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have gotten an important piece of business done on the eve of training camp.

Los Angeles has signed offensive lineman Rashawn Slater to his four-year rookie contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

With Slater the 13th pick in 2021, the Chargers will have to make a decision on Slater’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2024.

Slater elected to opt-out of the 2020 season, but was a three-year starter at Northwestern before last year. He began his collegiate career as a right tackle before shifting to left tackle in 2019.

The Chargers had a clear need at left tackle and were able to fill it by drafting Slater. Time will tell if Slater’s successful in the league, but he’s at least in the fold in time for practice.