Chiefs place Kyle Long on PUP list

Getty Images

According to the transaction wire, the Chiefs made a couple of Tuesday roster moves.

To start, Kansas City placed offensive lineman Kyle Long on the physically unable to perform list. The move comes as no surprise given that Long suffered a leg injury during the offseason program. Back in June, it was reported that the injury could keep Long sidelined through training camp.

If Long is able to recover from the injury by the end of the preseason, he’s eligible to immediately revert to the active roster. If not, then Long will be out for at least the first six weeks of the regular season.

Long was out of football in 2020 before the Chiefs lured him out of retirement earlier this offseason.

The Chiefs also placed tight end Nick Keizer on the non-football injury list. Keizer played the majority of special teams snaps and 27 percent of offensive snaps for the Chiefs last year. He caught six passes for 63 yards.