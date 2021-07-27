Christian McCaffrey: I think Sam Darnold knows how to get the best out of everybody

Getty Images

The offseason quarterback carousel brought Sam Darnold to the Panthers and so far it seems like a solid fit.

While checking in at training camp on Tuesday, running back Christian McCaffrey touted Darnold’s leadership qualities, noting the quarterback “knows how to get the best out of everybody around him.” McCaffrey also said the rest of the team can feed off Darnold’s poise.

“I think he’s really good at talking through things with guys, whether it’s receivers, or running backs in protection stuff, and kind of getting a feel for each guy and what their ability is and what their capabilities are,” McCaffrey said, via Josh Klein of TheRiotReport.com. “And with that, adjusting his game — or if he needs me to run a route at a different depth, he’ll let me know and nothing goes unsaid.”

Darnold didn’t experience much success in his three seasons with the Jets. But with players like McCaffrey, Robby Anderson, and D.J. Moore around him, Darnold has a chance to take those leadership qualities and translate them to wins for Carolina.

But if he doesn’t, the Panthers will be in the QB market once again next offseason.