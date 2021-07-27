Cowboys sign Malik Hooker

Getty Images

Safety Malik Hooker is officially a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Hooker visited with the team a couple of times this offseason and word late last week was that he’d be signing with the team if all checked out physically. That process took a few days, but the move became official on Tuesday.

The Cowboys placed tackle Mitch Hyatt on injured reserve to open a roster spot for Hooker. Hyatt has a knee injury.

Hooker missed most of the 2020 season with a torn Achilles and recorded 125 career tackles and seven interceptions during four seasons with the Colts.

The Cowboys also signed Damontae Kazee and drafted Israel Mukuamu at safety this offseason. The three newcomers join Reggie Robinson and Donovan Wilson as options in the secondary.