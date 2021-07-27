Curtis Samuel to PUP list, Cornelius Lucas to COVID list in Washington

USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Football Team made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, including one that leaves one of their biggest offseason acquisitions unable to practice.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Samuel signed with the team as a free agent this offseason and will not be eligible to practice until he gets cleared.

Defensive back Greg Stroman also landed on the PUP list while defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence is on the non-football injury list. Safety Deshazor Everett and defensive tackle Tim Settle were placed on he non-football illness list. All players on those lists can be activated at any time.

Safety Landon Collins avoided the PUP list, which means he’s set to practice after tearing his Achilles last season.

Washington also placed tackle Cornelius Lucas on the COVID-19 reserve list. His return will be dependent on his vaccination status and the reason for his placement on the list. If he’s unvaccinated and tested postive, he’ll be out for at least 10 days.

Tight end Tyrone Swoopes and guard Najee Toran were placed on the did not report list while defensive tackle Jalen Jenks and tight end Deon Yelder have been waived.