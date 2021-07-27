Daniel Jones on pressure: We’re all expected to perform and play at a high level

Getty Images

Daniel Jones will have more weapons than he ever has with the additions of Kenny Golladay, Kyle Rudolph and Kadarius Toney. The quarterback will have the same offensive coordinator for a second consecutive season for the first time. He will have the support of his team and his teammates.

What Jones won’t have are excuses.

It’s a make-or-break season for Jones as the Giants have a decision to make about whether to exercise the fifth-year option on his contract next spring. Jones’ future is now, and he is embracing the pressure.

“I think at this level and in this job, we’re all expected to perform and play at a high level every day, and that starts today,” Jones said Tuesday. “I certainly feel that. I think everyone on the team does, and I think that’s healthy. I think that’s the way it should be, and I know we’re excited for the opportunity.”

The Giants made Jones the sixth overall choice in 2019. In 27 games, with 26 starts, Jones has 35 touchdown passes, three rushing touchdowns, 22 interceptions and 29 fumbles.

With Jason Garrett back as his playcaller, and now heading into his third season, Jones has more familiarity coming into training camp than he ever has. At the same time, in some ways, Jones feels he and the Giants are starting over.

“We don’t want to overlook anything, don’t want to assume anything and take every step one by one, and make sure we’re building this thing the right way,” Jones said. “So that’s kind of my focus going in. I think it’s definitely nice to come in knowing a lot of these guys and having built a lot of chemistry with these guys whether it’s from last season, the season before, this spring or the summer, so certainly continue to build on that stuff. But in terms of today and this camp, we’re starting from step one.”