DeForest Buckner: If we’re consistent, we could finish as the No. 1 defense

Getty images

The Colts finished with a top-10 defense in 2020, ending the year eighth in yards allowed and 10th in points allowed.

Entering his second year with Indianapolis, defensive lineman DeForest Buckner thinks the unit can be significantly better in 2021 — as long as it’s more consistent.

“We played some great ball games,” Buckner said Tuesday, via Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star. “For me, looking back at [the] 2020 season, it’s consistency. For a point in time, we were the No. 1 defense in the league. And then we kind of fell off toward the end. And that’s because there were certain games where we let off the gas pedal a little bit, or [there was a] miscommunication, or a missed tackle here and there. And for me, it’s just consistency. if we’re consistent from start to finish, I believe we could finish [as the] No. 1 defense in the league.”

The Indianapolis offense with Carson Wentz will deservedly receive plenty of attention during training camp. But if the Colts end up with one of the league’s top defenses, that will make life a lot easier for the QB and could propel the team to postseason success.