Devin McCourty on Stephon Gilmore: All that stuff usually gets resolved

Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t give much hint about the chances of the team and cornerback Stephon Gilmore coming to an agreement on a contract extension or other adjustment to Gilmore’s deal when he spoke to reporters Tuesday, but one member of the team feels confident things will work themselves out.

Safety Devin McCourty made that opinion known during a session with media as Patriots players reported to training camp. Gilmore is currently on the physically unable to perform list due to the torn quad that ended his 2020 season, but neither that nor his contract issues have McCourty thinking about anything other than lining up alongside Gilmore this season.

“All that stuff usually gets resolved,” McCourty said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. “And whenever a player’s contract comes up it’s between kind of between the player and the team, so that all will be figured out. It was good seeing my guy again. And like I’ve always said, he’s one of the best corners in this league. He’s been the best guy for the last couple of years, obviously defensive MVP, and he’s really made this defense operate at a different level when he’s out there. So anytime I get an opportunity to be out there on the field with him, gives us a better chance to win, makes us a better defense. So it is great having you here in the locker room and on this team.”

The Patriots made several moves designed to improve their defense this offseason and their chances of seeing that progress will only improve if they have a healthy Gilmore on the field come September.