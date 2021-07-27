Giants place Blake Martinez, Joshua Kalu on COVID-19 list, Reggie Ragland on NFI

Getty Images

The Giants removed receiver Kadarius Toney from the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, but they added two others to the list.

Linebacker Blake Martinez, the team’s leading tackler last season, and safety Joshua Kalu went on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Toney, whom the Giants drafted in the first round, returned to the team facility Tuesday.

“In terms of practice itself, we’re not going to do anything with him on the field with the team until we know he’s fully ready to go,” Giants coach Joe Judge said. “His timetable will be different, I’m sure, than a lot of the guys last year that we learned from. One thing we really took away from last year was these things are all very specific to each person, what their symptoms were or what their exposure was, but that time away from training is what’s critical.”

The Giants also announced they placed linebacker Reggie Ragland on the non-football injury list. Ragland is working his way back from a hamstring injury.

Ragland can practice as soon as he passes a physical.