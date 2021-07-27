Gus Edwards to miss practice time after positive COVID-19 test

Getty Images

Running back Gus Edwards is set to miss more than a week of practice at Ravens training camp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he will miss 10 days of training camp as a result. That suggests Edwards has not been vaccinated because league protocols for this season allow for a quicker return to action for vaccinated players if they test negative twice in that 10-day window.

Edwards signed a two-year contract extension with the Ravens this offseason after rushing 414 times for 2,152 yards and 10 touchdowns over his first three seasons.

J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill, Ty'Son Williams, and Nate McCrary are the other running backs on Baltimore’s roster.