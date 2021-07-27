Jamal Adams reports to training camp on time

Getty Images

Reports earlier this week indicated Jamal Adams would report to training camp on time Tuesday, and the Seahawks safety indeed has shown up at the team facility.

The Seahawks tweeted a photo of Adams among a collage of players reporting for camp. Russell Wilson appeared in one of the other photos.

Adams, 25, still wants a contract extension and the sides reportedly are not “close at all.” So, despite being in the building, Adams might not practice without a new deal.

As Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times pointed out, linebacker Bobby Wagner did not practice the first two practices of 2019 before signing a three-year, $54 million extension.

Adams will become the highest-paid safety in the NFL. That was all but assured when the Seahawks gave up what they gave up to get Adams from the Jets a year ago.

He is set to play out this season on his fifth-year option, which carries a salary of $9.86 million. Justin Simmons became the league’s highest-paid safety in March, signing a four-year deal that averages $15.25 million per year.