Jets, Zach Wilson issues include cash flow, offsets

For rookie contracts, the dollars and cents are tied to draft position. From that perspective, there’s nothing to negotiate. The higher the player selected, however, the more issues to discuss.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson have struck multiple roadblocks on the path to a contract for the second overall pick in the draft. Issues include (but aren’t limited to) cash flow and offset language.

As to cash flow, the Jets want to defer millions in signing bonus money earned by Wilson when he executes the contract to 2022. The recent precedent for players taken in the top two include all signing bonus money paid promptly. (Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the last two No. 1 overall picks, got theirs within 15 days of signing. The last two second overall picks, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Washington defensive end Chase Young, received their signing bonus within 30 days of signing.)

The Jets paid out the full signing bonus received by quarterback Sam Darnold, the third overall pick in the draft, in 2018, the year he was drafted. The Jets hope to break from precedent and push money into 2022 based on the “new boss” argument, pointing to the change in G.M. from Mike Maccagnan to Joe Douglas. That hasn’t gotten Wilson to blink, and there’s no reason to think it will.

As to offset, it’s always a simple matter of whether a guarantee is a true guarantee. If the Jets can protect themselves by forcing someone else to pay the balance of the four-year contract if Wilson busts, it’s not a true and full guarantee. Players want the offset language removed (few actually get that term) in order to receive a true and full guarantee.

Meanwhile, the Jets will move forward with training camp without Wilson — and with James Morgan and Mike White as the only two quarterbacks in camp.

Let’s mention that again. Without Wilson, the only options at quarterback are James Morgan and Mike White.

In other words, Wilson has a bit of leverage here.

  1. Dysfunctional teams do dysfunctional things.
    Remember when San Diego and the Spanos’ tried the same offset song and dance with Joey Bosa? How’d that work out for them?

  3. He needs his money now, not next season. I guess he’s got stuff to buy. I wonder how many advertising deals he is already making money from in New York.

  5. Didn’t they mess around with Sam Darnold the same way?
    I guess they don’t really believe these guys are “franchise QB’s” because as soon as it comes time to pay them, they’re acting like they know they’re going to bust.

  6. Why this organization has sucked for years….should have just traded the pick to a functional team!

  7. I typically side with teams in disputes but this one is pretty clear cut. Not a good way for the Jets to start this relationship. Sheesh, this is a really bad look for the team.

    I’ve never understood the line of thinking that it is not a full guarantee. Zach will get X number of dollars in year 4 if he busts or not, in that sense (and in my mind the only relevant sense) it is a guarantee. What Zach’s camp wants is if he busts to be able to earn MORE money in year 4 than what the Jets were going to pay him. In each situation he will at a minimum get what he signed for from the Jets. He just wants the opportunity to make more money if he plays bad.

    Jet’s should pay the cash and Zach’s camp should give up on the offeset and let’s get to camp.

  9. Thank God for the Jets front office to make the Bengals not look so terrible lol

