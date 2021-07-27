John Lynch “hopeful” Trey Lance will sign soon

Getty Images

The Chargers signed tackle Rashawn Slater on Tuesday and that leaves two unsigned first-round picks as training camps get underway around the league.

Both of those players are quarterbacks and they went with the second and third picks in the draft. The Jets have not signed second overall pick Zach Wilson and the 49ers have not reached an agreement with Trey Lance.

49ers General Manager John Lynch told reporters that he’s optimistic about getting the deal done soon and underlined the importance of having the rookie taking part in all camp activities.

“We’re sure hopeful that he does,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “Sometimes these things — I just look at our history since we’ve been here. We’ve never had a holdout. It always seems to go down to the wire. It’s important that he is here. I think for any rookie, for every player, every rep counts, every meeting counts, but in particular at that position. So we’re hopeful and expecting that Trey will be here and certainly know the importance of him being here.”

The 49ers have said they plan to start Jimmy Garoppolo with Lance opening his NFL career in a backup role and any missed practice time for the rookie would make it all the likelier that it remains the veteran’s job for a while.