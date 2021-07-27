Kevin Colbert: 2021 is all we’re worried about with Ben Roethlisberger

Getty Images

The offseason opened with some uncertainty about whether Ben Roethlisberger would be the quarterback for the Steelers for the 2021 season, but any speculation about a change under center came to an end when he took a pay cut to drop his cap charge and remain with the team.

Roethlisberger’s contract is up after the season and that’s led some to think that this will be his final season in the NFL. The quarterback didn’t entertain thoughts of anything beyond the season at hand when asked about his future last month and General Manager Kevin Colbert took the same line when asked about it on Tuesday.

“2021 is all we’re worried about with Ben. . . . Beyond that, none of us know,” Colbert said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com.

Roethlisberger is headed into his 18th season after he and the Steelers slumped to the finish last year. After starting 11-0, the Steelers went 1-3 to close out the regular season and then lost to the Browns in their playoff opener. Roethlisberger threw eight interceptions in those five games and any similar runs this season will likely increase the numbers of people who see the end in sight for the longtime Pittsburgh starter.