Kliff Kingsbury: Chandler Jones is “jovial” and looks in great shape

Getty Images

On Sunday, a report emerged that Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones had requested a trade during the offseason.

Though Arizona did not grant that request, Jones has reported to training camp. Asked about Jones on Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Jones was “jovial and looked in great shape” when the two saw one another.

“We felt like we missed [Jones] last year when he was injured,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “We feel he brings such a presence in the locker room and on the field, that to get him back and get him rolling will be big for us.”

As for the report of a trade request and Jones’ unhappiness with his contract, Kingsbury said, “It’s part of the business, and we all understand that.”

He may be a bit under the radar, but Jones has been one of the league’s best edge rushers for years — particularly since getting to Arizona. He led the league with 17.0 sacks in 2017, part of a five-year run of double-digit sacks from 2015-2019. He also had 19.0 sacks and led the league with eight forced fumbles in 2019.

Jones tore his bicep in Week 5 of last year, which ended his season after recording just one sack.