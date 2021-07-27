Kliff Kingsbury on Larry Fitzgerald: The ball’s in his court

Getty Images

For the first time since 2003, the Cardinals began a training camp without receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

“It definitely feels weird without him,” Cardinals receiver Christian Kirk said, via Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “First time I’ve sat down in my locker and he hasn’t been next to me, so it’s definitely going to be a little bit of an adjustment period for me.”

Fitzgerald, 37, is a free agent and said earlier this month he was undecided about playing this season.

The Cardinals continue to say they will welcome back Fitzgerald. But coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday he has no knowledge of Fitzgerald’s plans and has not had a conversation with the receiver about his decision.

“The ball’s in his court,” Kingsbury said. “We feel like we got great depth in that group regardless. We’ll have a plan here either way.”

The Cardinals indeed are deep with DeAndre Hopkins, Kirk, A.J. Green and second-round choice Rondale Moore as well as Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson.

For all he has accomplished, Fitzgerald has never won a ring. If he wants to play an 18th season, he could wait until late in the season to sign with a contender.

He had career lows last season with 54 catches for 409 yards and a touchdown.