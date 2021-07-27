Lions put Brian Price on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

The Lions signed defensive tackle Brian Price in June, but he won’t be vying for a spot on the 53-man roster during training camp.

The team announced on Tuesday that Price has been placed on the reserve/retired list. That opens up a roster spot for Detroit and the team will retain Price’s rights in the event he decides to reverse course.

Price signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and played one game as a rookie. He played in eight games for the Cowboys in 2017 and saw action for both the Browns and Raiders in 2018. He returned to the Packers last year and made a pair of appearances.

Price had 20 tackles in 24 total regular season games.