Logan Thomas, Washington agree to three-year extension

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen isn’t the only member of the Washington Football Team with a contract extension.

Word of Allen’s new four-year pact came on Monday and Tuesday morning was tight end Logan Thomas‘ turn in the spotlight. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Thomas has agreed to a three-year deal with the team.

Thomas entered the NFL as a quarerback with the Cardinals in 2014, but made the move to tight end a couple of years later with his career stalling out. He caught 35 passes over three seasons with the Bills and Lions before breaking out with Washington last season.

Thomas had 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns to make himself a key part of the offense. Tuesday’s extension makes it clear that Washington thinks there will be more of that to come in the next few years.