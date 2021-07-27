Mark Andrews: Hollywood Brown is the type of player who will shock the world

Getty Images

After finishing dead last in the category last year, the Ravens set out to improve their passing game this offseason.

The club signed Sammy Watkins as a free agent and drafted Rashod Bateman in the first round — both of whom should help in that endeavor. But Baltimore already had a pair of talented pass catchers in tight end Mark Andrews and receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Brown is heading into his third pro season after the club drafted him at No. 25 overall out of Oklahoma. The talented, speedy receiver has made plenty of plays in his first two years. But with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Baltimore’s offense has largely flourished through the run.

Still, entering training camp, Andrews thinks Brown is primed for a big year.

“He’s extremely motivated,” Andrews said in his Tuesday press conference. “I know Hollywood is — he’s a guy who’s always been motivated, but just being able to work this offseason with him, being able to spend a lot of time with him has been awesome, just to be able to see where he’s at. And he’s going to be ready to go. He’s such a dangerous player. He’s the type of player that’s going to shock the world.”

Brown caught 58 passes for 769 yards with eight touchdowns last year. As a former first-round pick, he certainly has the potential to be a consistent 1,000-yard player.

But given the offense Brown plays in, easily eclipsing 1,000 yards could be one way to shock those outside the organization.