Odell Beckham passes physical, ready for start of training camp

Getty Images

Odell Beckham said this week that he feels great, and the Browns’ medical staff feels good about him too.

Beckham passed his physical and will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Beckham suffered the ACL tear on October 25, so he’s now nine months removed from the injury, and the Browns have to be pleased that he suffered no setbacks in his recovery.

Although Beckham looked like the best young receiver in football early in his career with the Giants, he hasn’t been the same player in his two years with the Browns. This year he’ll try to prove he can get back to his previous form.