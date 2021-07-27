Orlando Brown: It’s time to prove Chiefs made right offensive line moves

USA TODAY Sports

When we last saw the Chiefs in a game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spent much of his time trying to avoid Buccaneers pass rushers in a lopsided Super Bowl loss.

The Chiefs responded to that loss by making a lot of changes to their offensive line. They signed Joe Thuney to play left guard, coaxed Kyle Long out of retirement to go with a returning Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as other guard options and added former Rams center Austin Blythe as a free agent. They also drafted center Creed Humphrey in the second round and traded for left tackle Orlando Brown.

Brown enjoyed his offseason time with his new team, but believes “things will get rocking” now that training camp is here and teams can start working in pads. Brown said that the change in intensity will allow the group a chance to show the Chiefs made the right moves this offseason.

“They brought in a bunch of great guys who love the game of football and who play this game very emotionally,” Brown said, via the team’s website. “We’re all emotionally invested in each other, in the game and in this team . . . I’m super excited to get to work. It’s time to prove it as opposed to talking about it, but I’m excited.

Long is going to be out for a while due to a knee injury, but getting the rest of the group ready for Week 1 will be a major focus of this summer’s work in Kansas City.