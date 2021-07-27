Packers cut Blake Bortles

Getty Images

The return of Aaron Rodgers led to the departure of Blake Bortles.

Bortles, the quarterback signed by the Packers while Rodgers was staying home from offseason work, is being cut today, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

That’s not a big surprise, as Bortles always appeared to be more of a “camp arm” to pick up some work with the receivers while Rodgers was absent, rather than a player who had a legitimate chance of making the roster, even as a backup. There was no guaranteed money in the one-year, minimum-salary contract Bortles signed two months ago.

The Packers now have four quarterbacks: Rodgers, Jordan Love, Kurt Benkert and Jake Dolegala.

The 29-year-old Bortles, who went to the Jaguars with the third overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft and has also spent time with the Rams and Broncos, will now hope some other team gives him a chance to be a camp arm.