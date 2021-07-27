Playmakers is officially available for preorder now

PublicAffairs

Before today, plenty of you had found a way to preorder Playmakers through a test page on Amazon. And we appreciate that.

Today, the preorder process officially begins.

Here’s the Amazon link. If you’re partial to Barnes and Noble, you can preorder it there. Or at Bookshop.org. Or if you’d like to preorder through an independent bookstore, IndieBound.org can hook you up.

Why should I preorder? Glad you asked.

First, the book (as best I can tell but I have a clear bias) doesn’t completely suck. It’s a comprehensive look at the past 20 years in the NFL, with ten broad categories having ten (or more) specific topics in each segment that review the various issues, dynamics, controversies, and developments that have made the NFL what it currently is. Specific examples of things that the league does well and things that the league perhaps could do better (based on problems the league has caused for itself) come through. It’s an informative trip down memory lane, with some new information about some old stories that had long been put to rest.

Second, I’m a capitalist. I want to make money.

Third, if you want to be sure to get a copy of Playmakers when it comes out on March 15, it’s smart to preorder it. Unlike preordering Madden or some digital property that can be replicated infinite times, if you want the actual book, there will only be so many in the first run. (If the publisher is smart, the final amount will be “not many.”) It could sell out, and there could be a delay in getting more. To get it when it officially is released, click one of those links.

Fourth, if you like coming here and reading about the NFL, you’ll like the book. It’s written in the same style, with the same approach. Although it was done from scratch, plenty of the concepts and theories and ideas in Playmakers have appeared here, at one time or another. Playmakers puts it all in one place.

Fifth, if you’re one of the many who constantly check and refresh and click and read and comment and love or hate or both what we have to say, why would you not want the book? This destination has been a key part of your daily routine for some (or maybe all) of the past 20 years. Playmakers gives you tangible proof of all those minutes and hours you’ll never get back (and hopefully don’t want to).

Sixth, you’ll possibly agree that the cover looks great. That’s due in large part to the fact that I had very little to do with its design.

I could go on, but I need to get back to doing the real work that you come here to read. You should get back to work, too, right after you preorder Playmakers.