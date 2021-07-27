Ron Rivera “beyond frustrated” that so many Washington players remain unvaccinated

Getty Images

Washington coach Ron Rivera has attempted this offseason to educate his players about vaccinations, but the message hasn’t gotten through to many of them. And Rivera isn’t happy about it.

Rivera, who battled cancer last year and has taken extra precautions to avoid getting infected with COVID-19, said it bothers him that almost half of his players still haven’t gotten the vaccine.

“I’m truly frustrated. I’m beyond frustrated. Part of the reason I walk in with a mask on is I’m immune-deficient,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I just hope that our guys can understand that.”

Rivera is right to be frustrated. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are the only way out of the pandemic that has ruled our lives for nearly a year and a half.