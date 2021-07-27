Saints put Michael Thomas on PUP list

Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to be out of action into the regular season after having ankle surgery and word is that he could miss at least the first six weeks of the year while on the physically unable to perform list.

Thomas is now officially set for that time on the shelf. He was formally placed on the reserve/PUP list on Tuesday.

Most players go on the active/PUP list in the preseason, which does not require players to miss any regular season time and allows for them to be activated at any point. The reserve version requires missing six weeks of regular season time.

The Saints signed Chris Hogan this week to help flesh out the receiver group. They formalized two another additions to the roster on Tuesday.

Cornerback Brian Poole‘s signing was reported on Sunday and it became official with the team’s announcement. They also announced the signing of defensive end Kendall Donnerson.

Offensive lineman Derrick Kelly was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list to round out the day’s moves in New Orleans.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m. ET: The Saints reached out to PFT to say that they made a mistake in their original release regarding the Thomas and Kelly moves. Thomas is on the active/PUP list and Kelly is on the active/NFI list, which means no determination has been made for their availability for the first six weeks of the regular season.