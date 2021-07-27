Seahawks workout Sean Mannion

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks hosted quarterback Sean Mannion for a workout on Monday, per Adam Caplan of Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Mannion has spent the last two seasons as a backup to Kirk Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings. Mannion did not appear in a game last season, though he played in three games with one start for Minnesota in 2019. Mannion was 12-of-21 for 126 yards with two interceptions in a 21-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Seahawks currently are carrying four quarterbacks already on their roster: Russell Wilson, Geno Smith, Alex McGough and Danny Etling.

McGough was a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018 that spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans before returning to Seattle’s practice squad last year. Etling also spent last season on Seattle’s practice squad.

Smith has served as Wilson’s backup for the last two seasons and re-signed with the team in April.