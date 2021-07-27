Texans release Donte Moncrief

Getty Images

The Texans traded for receiver Anthony Miller on Saturday. They are in the process of trading receiver Randall Cobb to the Packers.

The NFL’s transactions wire brought news that the Texans released receiver Donte Moncrief on Tuesday. The team lists Moncrief with a non-football injury designation.

The Texans signed Moncrief as a free agent March 18.

Moncrief, 27, played for New England last year. He appeared in only six games with the Patriots and saw only 25 snaps on offense.

Moncrief entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Colts in 2014. He spent four years in Indianapolis and also has played for the Jaguars, Panthers, Steelers and Patriots over the past three seasons.