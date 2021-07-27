Vic Fangio: Ideally, you’d like to made a decision on QB sooner than later

Getty Images

The Broncos are one of the few teams this summer with an open quarterback competition between two players in Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater.

Head coach Vic Fangio has been adamant since Denver traded for Bridgewater that the reps between the QBs will work out to 50-50. That was true in the offseason program, and Fangio reiterated that stance to reporters during his Tuesday press conference.

Fangio also noted that Lock will get the first reps with the starters, mainly because he’s been with the club. And the head coach said he’ll “probably” give both Lock and Bridgewater a preseason start.

While Fangio didn’t give a timeline for when he’d like to make a decision, it sounded like Fangio didn’t exactly want the competition to drag on too long.

“Ideally you’d like to come to that decision sooner rather than later,” Fangio said. “But we’re going to let the decision be made for us, hopefully. And whenever that happens, it happens. If it’s so close that we can’t make a call and it stretches into the first week of preparation, then I’ll probably be playing games with you [in the media] all week that first game week as to who the starter is. But we’re like everybody else — we want it to define itself quickly, sooner rather than later. But we’re going to let the process play itself out.”

Lock started 13 games for the Broncos last year, completing just 57.3 percent of his passes for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns. He also finished tied with Carson Wentz for the league lead with 15 interceptions.

Bridgewater completed 69.1 percent of his passes in 15 starts for his one season with the Panthers. He threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.