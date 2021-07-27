Vikings make Phil Rauscher offensive line coach, shift Rick Dennison to senior offensive advisor

Getty Images

Rick Dennison isn’t out. He’s still in. And he’ll technically be in a new role.

The Vikings have announced that Dennison will serve as “Senior Offensive Advisor” to the Vikings. The Vikings attribute the change to the COVID-19 protocols.

Phil Rauscher becomes the team’s offensive line coach. He served as assistant offensive line coach in 2020.

Ben Steele replaces Rauscher as the Vikings’ assistant offensive line coach.

Dennison and the Vikings reached an agreement regarding his revised duties and title based on Dennison’s decision not to be vaccinated. It’s believed that he will continue to be paid the same salary he would have received as offensive line coach.