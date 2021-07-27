Vikings, Rick Dennison agree on a deal that he’ll remain with the team

Getty Images

Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison is not leaving the team, contrary to a Friday report that he was out.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Vikings and Dennison have reached an agreement that allows him to remain in Minnesota.

The agreement is more like an acknowledgement that team and coach will comply with the applicable COVID protocols as determined by the NFL, whether Dennison is vaccinated or not. Those protocols likely will limit Dennison’s ability to directly interact with players, if he chooses not to get the vaccine.

Dennison previously had requested an exemption from vaccination. The Vikings had not yet responded to the request before ESPN reported on Friday that Dennison would no longer be working for the team. As one source explained it to PFT, the report traces to a member of the coaching staff who simply gave the reporter bad (or at best premature) information.