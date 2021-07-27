Xavien Howard reports to Dolphins training camp

Getty Images

Cornerback Xavien Howard would like a new contract and that desire led him to stay away from the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp this offseason, but he isn’t holding out of training camp.

The Dolphins posted a video of Howard at their facility as players report for the start of camp on Tuesday. Howard would have been subject to daily fines of $50,000 if he opted not to join the team at camp.

Howard signed a five-year extension with the Dolphins in 2019 and head coach Brian Flores confirmed in June that the two sides were “talking about a potential renegotiation” in light of Howard’s feeling that he’s outplayed that pact.

There has not been any word of progress in talks about a deal that would be more to his liking, but Howard’s presence at camp suggests the conversations will continue with an eye on keeping him in his spot as a defensive leader in Miami.