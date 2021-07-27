Xavien Howard requests trade: I am just here so I don’t get fined

July 27, 2021
Cornerback Xavien Howard reported to training camp with the Dolphins on Tuesday morning. He avoided daily fines of $50,000. That is the only reason Howard is in camp, he said in a social media post Tuesday night.

Howard said he has requested a trade, and he sounds as if he will “hold in” until he gets a contract to his liking or a new home.

“I’ve given my heart and soul to the Miami Dolphins franchise since they drafted me in 2016 and want to make it clear that I love my teammates. They are my family,” Howard wrote on Instagram. “But what I’ve learned is that the business side of the NFL proves organizations don’t always have a player’s best interest at heart. My experience with the Dolphins the past few seasons has taught me that. In 2018 [sic], I signed an extension that I’ll admit I didn’t completely understand or feel comfortable with. I’ve played on that deal for two seasons and didn’t complain, but everyone knows I’ve significantly outperformed that deal. I’m one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, and the tape backs up that claim. The assignments I’m given, shadowing the opposition’s best player with little help, proves my value, my worth. Yet, I’m the second highest-paid cornerback on my own team, and it’s not even close.

“I want to clear up a few misconceptions about my situation. My agent, David Canter, and I have never once asked for a completely new contract. We wanted things to work out with the Dolphins, and brought solutions to the table — like guaranteeing more money — that we felt were win-wins for both sides. These were proposals of adjustments that wouldn’t just make me feel more respected, but were also cap friendly. But the Dolphins refused everything we proposed. That is why I don’t feel the organization has dealt with me in good faith. I don’t feel valued or respected by the Dolphins. Just like they can take a business-first approach, so can I. That’s why I want to make it clear I’m not happy and have requested a trade. Until that happens, I am just here, so I don’t get fined and will handle myself like professionals do.”

Howard actually signed his five-year, $75.25 million extension with the Dolphins in 2019. He has a fully guaranteed salary of $12.075 million this season. But his $15.05 million average per season ranks sixth-highest, trailing even teammate Byron Jones‘ $16.5 million annual average.

Howard led the league with 10 interceptions in 2020 and earned first-team All-Pro for the first time.

Howard, 28, has 22 interceptions and 55 pass breakups in 56 career games.

13 responses to "Xavien Howard requests trade: I am just here so I don't get fined

  2. So, it’s the Dolphins fault that he signed a contract that he did not understand?
    By his own words, be a professional and play under the terms of your contract.

  3. How “woke”…. Maybe you could just impress the hel out of everyone by playing out the contract you signed?

  4. He has significantly outplayed that deal and the Dolphins organization has been mismanaged for decades. Easy to side with him on this one. Hopefully he gets traded to a team that respects him and pays him what he’s worth.

  7. Boy would I love to have this dude’s problems. 3 years left on his deal and he’s scheduled to make 11+ mil every one of them, just none of it is guaranteed. If he ain’t happy with that I’d be more than happy to trade places.

  8. The other thing is, dummy Grier wildly overpaid for Byron Jones which is a major mistake.

    Jones has like 3 career ints and isn’t a shutdown CB. Nor is Howard, but he’s better than Jones.

  9. His comments are well thought out and presented. I appreciate he’s not just trying to shoot his way out of Miami. But, before you take his proclamations of his contract compared to Byron Jones at face value, Jones’ contract is VERY similar to Xavien’s.

    Also, Miami showed a lot of trust with that contract. And, he didn’t fulfill that trust in 2019, playing only 5 games. His injury history is very spotty. Miami took a risk on Xavien. I understand he is now outplaying that contract and his age will make it prohibitive to land a mega deal in his 30s.

    But if he shows he’s not giving his all, can the Dolphins suspend him for conduct detrimental for the team?

  12. In other words: “I’ve been coddled, pampered, & spoiled from Pop Warner, through high school & college, and now I’m not getting the love I deserve from the NFL.”

