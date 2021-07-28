49ers have three players on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

With their first practice coming soon, the 49ers now have three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The club placed safety Jaquiski Tartt and wide receiver Jauan Jennings on the list on Wednesday. Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was placed on the list on Tuesday.

If the players tested positive and are vaccinated, they’ll be able to rejoin the team after consecutive negative tests that are at least 24 hours apart. If they’re unvaccinated with a positive test, they’ll be away from the team for at least 10 days.

Tartt is entering his seventh pro season with the 49ers. he played only seven games last year, making an interception and four passes defensed. Mosley appeared in 12 games with eight starts last season, recording an interception and nine passes defensed.

Jennings was a 49ers seventh-round pick in 2020 but did not see any game action as a rookie.