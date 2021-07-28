Aaron Rodgers opens up about his issues with the Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on July 28, 2021, 1:39 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Packers. At some level, the Packers may be wishing he hadn’t.

Rodgers has swapped months of (mostly) silence for complete and unvarnished candor about his concerns. In his first press conference of 2021 training camp, Rodgers reviewed his issues with the organization.

At the core, and as widely believed, Rodgers thinks he should not be treated like a mere employee.

“The organization looks at me and my job as just to play,” Rodgers said. He explained that, given his unique circumstances, he should have “a little more input.”

He expressed frustration with the team’s failure to seek his opinion on matters such as players who will or won’t stay with the team.

“At least to be in the conversation makes it feel like you’re important, you’re respected,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers said that his overriding goal was and is “trying to be a resource for the organization.”

He said he was offered more money, but that it wasn’t about the money. He admitted that he wanted more of a commitment, which meshes with what we’d said all along — he wanted the Packers to be tied to him beyond 2021, breaking the year-to-year approach that the Packers are currently taking with him. However, he said that the team had no conversations with him about a contract extension that would extend the commitment beyond May

Ultimately, he was asked whether he wanted to be with the Packers.

“I do,” Rodgers said. “I love my teammates, I love the city, I love my coaches.”

He nevertheless had his doubts. Rodgers admitted that retirement is “definitely something I thought about.” Recently, however, he decided to stay put.

“We got some things figured out in the last few days and now I’m here,” he said.

Rodgers, despite saying so many things that meshed with so much of what was reported regarding his situation, tried to blame the media for making too much out of his situation. He insisted he leaked nothing and that his agents didn’t, either. (I’ll believe the former, but not the latter.)

So what about 2022?

“I really don’t know,” Rodgers said. “Things in that direction haven’t really changed at all. . . . . There’s gonna be a lot of tough decisions at the end of the year. I’m just gonna enjoy this year.”

He admitted that he’s received no assurances that he’ll be traded in 2022.

“I’m not a victim here at all,” Rodgers said. “It’s a business.”

It definitely is. And he hasn’t been happy with the way the Packers have done business. Whether the Packers change the way they do business will go a long way toward determining whether he wants to stay.

21 responses to “Aaron Rodgers opens up about his issues with the Packers

  1. Are these guys playing too much Madden? All of a sudden half the signal callers in the league want to be co-GM too. Is this some kind of inferior complex brought on by Tom Brady’s success?

  2. Rodgers has every right to his desires for influence in team direction. The Packers have every right to tell him to stay in his lane. And I have every right to think all this breathless coverage of the drama is boring.

  3. Again he wants to be the GM. It was listening to someone going thru a mid-life crisis. Good Grief.

  4. Hey Aaron, So what if all 53 players want more say in how the team is managed? Is that ok or are you the only player afforded this luxury ?

  5. Rodgers doesn’t seem like the easiest person to get along with, but his criticism is fair. If you have a league MVP caliber player on your roster and that player has piloted your offense for the last decade, probably not wise to ignore his professional opinion on personal whether you use that information or not.

  6. He wants more input, and security. The Packers want to run the ship however they want. Seems logical from both ends. I don’t blame either side. How many times has it been said that X player was wasted on a team because they didn’t get players around them. Rodgers is trying to avoid that and the packers are trying to look toward the future. That’s between the two sides.

  8. “GB is not a vacation destination, people come to GB to play with me”

    100% true, hopefully management understands that.

  9. What he’s basically saying is “fire the GM because you have me” and I know everything about the players we need. What a prima donna…

  10. I can’t wait to see all the concessions, given to a single player, play out. Especially one who bad mouthed the front office prior to the concessions

  13. And I used to think that Favre was the ultimate diva. Trade him to Houston.

  15. How dare the Packer look at a player as someone who’s job it is to play. Well I see Rodgers has set them straight. Welcome back mr. Cobb into the starting lineup

  16. I wonder how much of the negative feelings carry over to 2022.anyway it’s great to get football started.

  18. In other words: the Jeopardy producers told him he wouldn’t be the new host, so here he is reporting for duty.

  19. 3 teams in NFC North who’d l like to see him take his business elsewhere

  21. I’m not even the key team member in my company, but any time any personnel changes are being contemplated that affect me or my work I’m in the loop – ESPECIALLY when it comes to hiring. That doesn’t seem to be an unreasonable ask.

