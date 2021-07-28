After lagging on vaccinations, Chargers now near 90 percent

Getty Images

Less than two weeks ago, the Chargers were near the bottom of the NFL in player vaccinations, with less than 50 percent of their players vaccinated. They’ve made significant progress since then.

The Chargers are now close to having 90 percent of their players vaccinated, with many fully vaccinated and others having the first shot of the two-shot series of vaccines.

That vindicates the thoughts of Chargers coach Brandon Staley, who said on June 16, when the Chargers were behind on vaccinations, that he was confident his players would get the job done.

“I would say that these things have a way of working themselves out the closer that you get to competition,” Staley said, via the Orange County Register. “I know that our players are fully aware of what’s at stake.”

The Chargers’ entire coaching staff is fully vaccinated.

The NFL plans to have fewer restrictions on team gatherings for teams that have more than 85 percent of their players fully vaccinated, which coaches and players have said confers a competitive advantage.