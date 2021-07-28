Benardick McKinney reworks contract, set for 2022 free agency

Details of the contract changes linebacker Benardrick McKinney and the Dolphins have agreed to ahead of the 2021 season have come to light.
The Dolphins announced they restructured McKinney’s contract a couple of days ago without delving into any specifics. Field Yates of ESPN reports Wednesday that they have cut McKinney’s salary from $7.75 million to $3 million this year with $200,000 available in incentives.
McKinney also had the two remaining years on his contract lopped off, which sets him up to become a free agent after the 2021 season.
The Dolphins traded Shaq Lawson and a sixth-round pick to Houston for McKinney and a seventh-rounder this offseason. He was limited to four games by a shoulder injury last season.