Braden Smith: I’m going to pay Indy back by playing the best football of my career

Just before the start of Wednesday’s training camp practice, the Colts and right tackle Braden Smith struck a deal on a four-year contract extension.

The deal is reportedly worth $72 million with $40 million guaranteed — a lucrative deal for the 2018 second-round pick. Speaking to the media after the day’s session, Smith seemed grateful for the opportunity to continue his career with Indianapolis.

“They paid me, so I’m gonna pay them back and play the best football of my career,” Smith said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Smith has started at right tackle for the Colts dating back to his rookie season. He missed two games last season, one of which was due to a stint on the COVID-19 list late in the year.