Braden Smith signs contract extension with Colts

The Colts came into the offseason with three key players from their 2018 draft class up for contract extensions and they’ve gotten a deal done with one of the them.

The team announced that right tackle Braden Smith has signed an extension just before their first practice of training camp on Wednesday. No terms were part of the announcement, but multiple reports indicate that it is a four-year, $70 million extension with $42 million in guaranteed money.

Smith has started 43 of the 45 regular season games and all three postseason games he’s played since being drafted in the second round in 2018.

The Colts also picked up linebacker Darius Leonard in that round. He and first-round pick Quenton Nelson are the other key players waiting for new deals in Indianapolis.