Brian Flores believes “there’s a way” to work things out with Xavien Howard

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard wants a trade, but head coach Brian Flores doesn’t think it’s impossible for the two sides to find a way to continue working together.

Howard issued a statement on Tuesday he reported to training camp to avoid being fined and that the Dolphins have “refused everything we proposed” to adjust his current contract in ways that reflect the production that Howard has provided the team. Howard said he does not feel “valued or respected” by the team and wants out as a result.

During a Wednesday appearance on WQAM, Flores said “the plan is to continue to have discussions on our part, continue to have talks with him and his representation” and that he believes those conversations can lead to a workable solution for all parties.

“There’s a way,” Flores said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “I think we just continue to have discussions with him, his representation, and keep the lines of communication open, continue having dialogue and, hopefully, work something out. At the same time, we’ve got 90, 89 other guys that we’ll be working with, to include X. Try to build this team and improve on a day-to-day basis, build team chemistry. That’s where most of our focus is. The X thing is something we’re having discussions about, as well.”

Howard’s statement didn’t show much optimism about a resolution that would leave him happy and a member of the Dolphins, but there’s also no sign that the Dolphins are planning to trade him so there will likely be more to come from Miami on this front.