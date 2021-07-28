Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers has same input, working to incorporate it

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst met with the media on Wednesday morning and the topic of conversation was quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ presence at training camp after working out a revised contract with the team.

Gutekunst didn’t delve into the details of those changes because nothing has been finalized, but said that he became confident that Rodgers would be with the team for the 2021 season over the last week. He said he felt that way based on conversations that showed “our goals were the same” when it comes to winning a championship with the Packers.

Rodgers’ issues with the organization included how they listened to his views on personnel matters and their commitment to him in future seasons. Gutekunst said the team is focused on 2021 right now and that Rodgers’ level of input has not changed, but that the team is working to better incorporate his thoughts.

“He’s earned that seat at the table to have a voice,” Gutekunst said. “He always has had a voice, I think it’s just kind of incorporating that.”

One way the Packers appear to be incorporating Rodgers’ views is a move to trade for wide receiver Randall Cobb, who played for Green Bay from 2011-2018 and announced that he’s headed back to the team during Gutekunst’s press conference.