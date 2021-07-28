Bruce Arians: Aaron Rodgers’ return makes Packers “one of the top four” NFC teams

Getty Images

Now that Aaron Rodgers has returned for the 2021 season, the Packers are back to being NFC North betting favorites. His presence also makes the Packers one of the teams the defending Super Bowl champions will have to contend with this season.

The Bucs beat the Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game last season on their way to the franchise’s second title.

“I think it’s got to be one of the top four [in the NFC], that’s for sure,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “There’s going to be some improvement in some other teams that’s going to surprise the hell out of everyone, like every year there is. But bringing back Aaron obviously makes them a contender, for sure.”

No team has repeated as Super Bowl champions since the Patriots won back-to-back titles in 2003-04.