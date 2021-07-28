Dak Prescott leaves practice to have arm examined, but Cowboys deem it “purely precautionary”

Getty Images

The Cowboys conducted their first padded practice of training camp Wednesday. Quarterback Dak Prescott did not make it to the end, and it had nothing to do with his surgically repaired right ankle.

According to multiple reports, Prescott went through a normal early portion of practice before head athletic trainer Jim Maurer examined Prescott’s right arm. Prescott did not take part in one-on-one, seven-on-seven or team drills.

He eventually jogged into the locker room before practice was finished.

The Cowboys told reporters at practice that Prescott reported soreness in his throwing arm, something he felt even warming up. A team doctor was to examine Prescott, but a Cowboys spokesman said Prescott “is not concerned about it at all” and termed it “purely precautionary.”

Prescott completed 50 of 78 passes in the first four practices of camp in team drills, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci received more snaps in Prescott’s absence.

The Cowboys started four quarterbacks last season after Prescott’s gruesome ankle injury in Week 5 against the Giants. He underwent immediate surgery and needed another surgery in December to help strengthen the ankle.

Prescott was cleared to return to all football activities this offseason and was a full participant in camp until Wednesday’s arm soreness.