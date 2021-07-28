Dak Prescott on his sore shoulder: Everything’s fine

Getty Images

Cowboy Nation panicked when Dak Prescott left practice early Wednesday. Everyone can take a deep breath now.

Prescott declared his shoulder fine, just sore, and an MRI confirmed it.

“Just a little shoulder pain, a little shoulder soreness I should say, and tightness,” Prescott said Wednesday night, via Joe Trahan of WFAA. “Felt it a little bit yesterday. I came out today and was going to work through it and just felt I should be smart. I’ve got a long time to go. Get a day of rest or so and just get back at it. I obviously didn’t want to push through something that could potentially make it worse. Everything’s fine.”

The quarterback has a latissimus strain in his throwing shoulder. He will undergo treatment and is day to day, according to the team.

He missed 11 games last season after undergoing season-ending surgery on his right ankle.