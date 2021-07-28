Dan Campbell announces the Lions’ four team rules

Getty Images

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell has raised plenty of eyebrows this offseason with his unusual approach. But his team rules are fairly straightforward.

Campbell told reporters that he only has four rules for his players, and those are:

1. Don’t be late.

2. Keep your weight in check.

3. Don’t disrespect your teammates.

4. Don’t disrespect the game.

Some would argue that it’s disrespecting the game to kick opponents in the teeth and bite their kneecaps off, as Campbell said at his introductory press conference the Lions would do. But for Campbell, the expectations are simple: If you show up on time, you’re not overweight, and you’re not disrespectful, you’ll have a place on Campbell’s team.