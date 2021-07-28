Drew Lock: If anything, I’d say the QB competition is motivating

USA TODAY Sports

After quarterback Drew Lock took a step back in his second season, he’s in a camp competition with Teddy Bridgewater to keep his job as the starter.

Lock was positive about it throughout the offseason once Bridgewater arrived in Denver, and he’s kept that same energy as the Broncos begin training camp this week.

“If anything, I’d say it’s motivating,” Lock said of the competition on Wednesday, via Troy Renck of Denver7 KMGH. “Everyone talks about staying focused, controlling what you can control. My idea is just come out with high energy every single day. Focus on me, make the plays when they come to me when I’m in there, and congratulate Teddy when he makes a good play. And we’ll talk about when I make a bad play or when he makes a bad play.

“It’s just about getting better every day, staying in my lane, and helping this team get better every single day because the main goal — besides this competition — is for us to start winning games here. I think we can do that with this team that we have. And it’s just a different feeling around this building right now. And it’s really fun to be a part of.”

Since the Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 draft, they’ve compiled a 12-20 record under head coach Vic Fangio. Denver hasn’t had a winning record since 2016, Gary Kubiak’s last year with the club. No matter who’s the starting quarterback, Lock is right that it’s time for Denver to turn thins around and start to get some Ws.