D’Wayne Eskridge, Travis Homer land on Seahawks’ PUP list

The Seahawks drafted wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge in the second round this year with designs on him boosting their passing game, but they’ll have to wait a bit before seeing what he can do in training camp.

Eskridge was placed on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which leaves him ineligible to practice until he’s been activated. Eskridge dealt with a toe injury during offseason workouts.

Running back Travis Homer also landed on the PUP list. A calf injury is keeping him from practicing at the moment.

Guard Pier-Olivier Lestage was placed on the non-football injury list. All three players can be activated at any point.