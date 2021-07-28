Eagles put Rodney McLeod of PUP list, Landon Dickerson on NFI list

Getty Images

The Eagles signed second-round pick Landon Dickerson earlier this week, but he won’t be practicing with the team early in training camp.

Dickerson has been placed on the non-football injury list in Philadelphia. He tore his ACL while playing in the SEC title game with Alabama late last year.

He is the only player to land on the NFI list, but a couple of his teammates are on the physically unable to perform list. Safety Rodney McLeod is there after tearing his ACL in December and tackle Le'Raven Clark landed on the list as he works his way back from a torn Achilles.

The Eagles also placed safety Andrew Adams, defensive end Matt Leo and linebacker Alex Singleton on the COVID-19 reserve list.