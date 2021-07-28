Giants set to release Kelvin Benjamin

USA TODAY Sports

Kelvin Benjamin‘s bid to transition from wide receiver to tight end and make the Giants has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are planning to release Benjamin on Wednesday. He signed with the team in May after a tryout.

Word of Benjamin’s impending release came after many of the same reporters noted that he, head coach Joe Judge and General Manager Dave Gettleman had a long conversation at the start of Wednesday’s practice. Benjamin then removed his helmet and walked off the field with Gettleman, who drafted Benjamin in the first round for the Panthers in 2014, followed behind him.

Benjamin last played regular season NFL games in 2018. He had 23 catches in 12 games for the Bills and two catches in three games for the Chiefs.