Howie Roseman: We want to see Jalen Hurts take the reins

The Eagles have not named Jalen Hurts their starter, with coach Nick Sirianni citing constant competition as one of his “core values.” The team, though, expects the second-year quarterback to win the job after its trade of Carson Wentz to the Colts this offseason.

“He’s done everything possible off the field and during the spring practices to take the reins, and we want to see him do that,” Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman said, via EJ Smith of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “This is a big year for any player that goes from year one to year two. So we’re excited to see that, see his growth, and [see him] working with the ones.”

Hurts is ready to earn the job after starting only four games last season. He went 1-3 and threw six touchdowns and four interceptions for the season but had back-to-back 300-yard passing games.

Hurts repeated a line he used this offseason when asked about the challenge he faces: “The rent is due every day.”

“I truly mean that, and I have that mentality,” Hurts said. “For a guy like me, I hold myself accountable to go out there and play at a high level every time I touch the field. There’s not going to be anybody that holds Jalen to a higher standard than Jalen.”

The Eagles, though, are monitoring the situation with Deshaun Watson in Houston, according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer. Philadelphia has two first-round choices next year with the possibility of obtaining another first-rounder from the Colts in the Wentz trade.